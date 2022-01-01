Go
Sully's BBQ

Family owned BBQ restaurant located in Grosse Ile, Michigan. Serving only the best quality BBQ.
Due to the current pandemic, we are currently only accepting take out orders.
We looked forward to serving you!

8537 Macomb

Popular Items

French Fries$3.00
Corned Beef Sandwich$12.50
Succulent, slow roasted, sliced thin, piled high on your choice of grilled marbled rye, onion roll, or brioche bun. Simply served with mustard or thousand island dressing and your choice of cheese, American or Swiss.
St. Louis SLAB Meal$28.50
A full rack of slow smoked, tender, St. Louis spare ribs. Served with two large sides. $2.00 up-charge for mac & cheese.
Pulled Chicken Sandwich$11.50
Slow smoked chicken covered in our homemade bbq sauce served with pickles and coleslaw on a grilled brioche bun.
Baby Back Rib Meal$16.50
Four slow smoked tender bones, tossed in our homemade sauce. Served with your choice of two sides. $2.00 up-charge for mac & cheese
Pulled Pork Meal$13.50
Chicken Filet Sandwich$12.50
Fried breast fillet that was seasoned and marinated in buttermilk and served on a lightly grilled brioche bun. Topped with romaine lettuce, tomato, pickles, and red onion with a dab of creamy mayonnaise.
Mac & Cheese$4.99
Cheesy homemade baked mac & cheese made with cheddar and mozzarella cheeses
Pulled Pork Sandwich$8.99
Slowly smoked pork, tenderly pulled into pieces, drenched into our homemade bbq sauce. Topped with coleslaw, served on a grilled brioche bun.
Baked Beans$2.50
Location

8537 Macomb

Grosse Ile MI

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

