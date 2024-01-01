Go
A map showing the location of Events - Lexington - Events LexingtonView gallery

Events - Lexington - Events Lexington

Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

5580 Sunset Boulevard

Lexington, SC 29072

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

5580 Sunset Boulevard, Lexington SC 29072

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Mingos Cookies
orange starNo Reviews
5580 Sunset Blvd Ste D Lexington, SC 29072
View restaurantnext
Miyabi Jr Express - Lexington, SC
orange starNo Reviews
5570 SUNSET BLVD SUITE I LEXINGTON, SC 29072
View restaurantnext
Goodfellas Grill and Bar
orange starNo Reviews
630 US-378 Lexington, SC 29072
View restaurantnext
Que Bueno Mexican Bar & Grill - Lexington - 407 N Lake Drive
orange starNo Reviews
407 N Lake Drive Lexington, SC 29072
View restaurantnext
Barrio Tacos + Tequila + Whiskey - Lexington, SC
orange starNo Reviews
105 West Main Street Lexington, SC 29072
View restaurantnext
Cinnamon Hill Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
119 N Church Street Lexington, SC 29072
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Lexington

Eggs Up Grill - Lexington, SC
orange star4.6 • 1,490
205 Columbia Avenue Lexington, SC 29072
View restaurantnext
Clean Juice - Lexington Square (SC)
orange star4.7 • 157
5230 Sunset Blvd Suite F Lexington, SC 29072
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Lexington

West Columbia

No reviews yet

Columbia

Avg 4.5 (143 restaurants)

Orangeburg

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Orangeburg

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Aiken

No reviews yet

Sumter

Avg 4.9 (13 restaurants)

North Augusta

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Augusta

Avg 4.4 (64 restaurants)

Evans

Avg 3.7 (12 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Events - Lexington - Events Lexington

orange starNo Reviews
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston