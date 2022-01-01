Go
Sully's Steamers

This isn’t your ole’ plain bagel and cream cheese kind of shop. At Sully’s, we believe the world’s best sandwiches let off steam. Steamers packed with fresh, delicious ingredients melted together into an explosion of flavor. That kick back, take-a-load-off kind, the “Man, that hit the spot” kind. That’s what Sully’s is all about, so come in, eat up, and let off a little steam.

BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

33 E Main St • $

Avg 4.7 (104 reviews)

Popular Items

Mr. Burns*$5.50
Sausage, Egg, & American Cheese
Neighborino*$7.25
Turkey, Muenster, Sprouts, Tomatoes, Avocado, & Honey Mustard
The Griswold*$8.25
Turkey, Bacon, BBQ Sauce, Provolone & Pepperjack Cheese, Lettuce, & Parmesan Peppercorn
Chips selection$1.25
Nacho Maximus*$8.25
Turkey, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Parmesan Peppercorn, Honey Mustard, & Nacho Cheese Doritos on the Sandwich!
Breakfast Bagel*$5.50
Bacon, Egg, & American Cheese
Chip Combo Online$2.50
Choice of Chip and Drink
Bagel w/ Spread*$2.95
Bagel with choice of spread
Pizza*$5.25
Pepperoni, Pizza Sauce, & Provolone Cheese
Build Your Own*$7.25
Choice of Meat, Cheese/Spread, and 3 Veggies. Or add on even more!
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Family-Friendly
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Sommelier
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Contactless Payments
Parking
Online Ordering
Digital Payments
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

33 E Main St

Brevard NC

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

