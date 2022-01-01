Go
Sully's Steamers

At Sully’s, we steam our famous bagel sandwiches until they’re hot, melty and delicious. Sandwiches stuffed with fresh, flavorful ingredients that are placed in our steamer until the bagel gets warm and soft and the ingredients achieve the peak of tastiness. Now, we’re not a bagel shop. We’re a sandwich shop that just makes bagel sandwiches to order. Our sandwiches range from the classics - Phillies, Reubens, Italians - to healthier options like egg and cheese, vegan hummus and veggies. Oh, and our specialty sandwiches are just that—special. And when we add bacon, well, you know what happens. Want to skip the line?

120a South Main Street

Popular Items

Mr. Burns*$5.50
Sausage, Egg, & American Cheese
Chip Combo Online$2.50
Choice of Chip and Drink
The Griswold*$8.25
Turkey, Bacon, BBQ Sauce, Provolone & Pepperjack Cheese, Lettuce, & Parmesan Peppercorn
Mr. "T"*$6.25
Turkey, Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, & Mayo
Nacho Maximus*$8.25
Turkey, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Parmesan Peppercorn, Honey Mustard, & Nacho Cheese Doritos on the Sandwich!
Chips selection$1.25
Breakfast Bagel*$5.50
Bacon, Egg, & American Cheese
Club Steamer*$7.25
Turkey, Ham, Bacon, and Colby & Swiss Cheese
Meat Chimney*$6.50
Bacon, Sausage, Egg, & Cheddar Cheese
Build Your Own*$7.25
Choice of Meat, Cheese/Spread, and 3 Veggies. Or add on even more!
Location

Simpsonville SC

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
