Sulphur restaurants you'll love

The Hut
1507 Ruth Street, Sulphur
|Popular items
|Stuffed Tator
|$11.99
Large baked potato, fluffed with butter and loaded with your choice of slow smoked brisket, hand pulled pork, links or smoked turkey, topped off with cheddar cheese and sour cream.
|Pitmaster
|$10.49
A true masterpiece! Your Choice of sliced turkey, hand pulled pork or slow smoked brisket. Piled high on a toasted jalapeno cheddar bun, topped with our special blended spicy mayo, bbq sauce, pickles and onions. Served with your choice of side or chips
|Sliced Beef Plate
|$13.49
All Plates served with two sides and bread.
Novrozsky's
2706 Ruth Street, Sulphur
|Popular items
|-TEX MEX WRAP
|$8.99
Seasoned ground beef, sour cream, cheddar cheese, lettuce, & tomato in a spinach wrap. Served with a side of chips and salsa.
|-CFS SPUD
|$10.99
A potato topped with butter, chicken fried steak, cream gravy, & cheddar cheese.
|Drinks
Crust Pizza Co Sulphur
206 Cities Service HWY, Sulphur