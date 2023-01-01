Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Sulphur

Sulphur restaurants
Sulphur restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

SMOOTHIES

The Village Coffeehouse

121 S Huntington Street, Sulphur

Avg 5 (92 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Salad (no sandwich)$9.50
Our delicious homemade chicken salad made with cranberries, onions, and green apple chunks on. The perfect balance of sweet and salty.
Chicken Salad Sandwich$9.50
Our delicious homemade chicken salad sandwich made with cranberries, onions, and green apple chunks on our wheat berry bread. The perfect balance of sweet and salty.
More about The Village Coffeehouse
Crust Pizza Co. - Sulphur - Sulphur

Cities Service Hwy, Sulphur

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Club Sandwich$0.00
Sliced chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar, mozzarella, ranch
More about Crust Pizza Co. - Sulphur - Sulphur

