Sulphur Springs restaurants you'll love
Sulphur Springs's top cuisines
Must-try Sulphur Springs restaurants
More about Haystacks
Haystacks
206 Main Streeet, Sulphur Springs
|Popular items
|Early Mornin' Haystack
|$12.00
Skillet with Biscuits, Eggs, Hashbrown and choice of Bacon or Sausage with Scratch White Gravy
|Dos Rancheros
|$12.00
Dos Tortillas freshly made in house with Beans and Salsa and your choice of Eggs
|Chicken & Waffles
|$14.00
Pearl Sugar Belgian Waffles with Waffle Battered Chicken, Italian whipped maple butter and our side of spicy maple glaze or sweet maple syrup and a choice of side , we recommend a Hash Brown Bale
More about MAAK
MAAK
209 Main Street, Sulphur Springs
|Popular items
|Gunslinger
|$5.89
Shredded Crab, Jalapeños, Cucumber and Dynamite Sauce with crunch flakes
|Temptation
|$8.29
Tempura Shrimp, Avocado, Shredded Crab & Spicy Mayo.
More about Corner Grub House
SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Corner Grub House
113 Gilmer St, Sulphur Springs
More about Plain & Fancy Sandwich Shoppe
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Plain & Fancy Sandwich Shoppe
120 Main St, Sulphur Springs
More about Soulman's BBQ
Soulman's BBQ
1201 S. Broadway Street, Sulphur Springs