Burritos in Sulphur Springs

White Oak City Limits
307 Main St, Sulphur Springs
|Breakfast Burrito
|$7.50
Choice of meat, egg, cheese, hashbrowns
Los Mochis Restaurant - Sulphur Springs - 101 Gilmer St
101 Gilmer St, Sulphur Springs
|Grande Burrito
|$12.99
Large flour tortilla with seasoned beef or shredded chicken, lettuce, and tomatoes covered with sauce
|Supreme Burrito
|$16.00
Extra large flour tortilla your choice of meat with lettuce, tomatoes, rice, beans, guacamole, and sour cream covered with sauce
|Grande Fajita Burrito
|$11.99
Large flour tortilla with fajita beef or chicken, lettuce, and tomatoes covered with sauce