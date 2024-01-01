Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Sulphur Springs

Sulphur Springs restaurants
Sulphur Springs restaurants that serve burritos

White Oak City Limits

307 Main St, Sulphur Springs

Breakfast Burrito$7.50
Choice of meat, egg, cheese, hashbrowns
Los Mochis Restaurant - Sulphur Springs - 101 Gilmer St

101 Gilmer St, Sulphur Springs

Grande Burrito$12.99
Large flour tortilla with seasoned beef or shredded chicken, lettuce, and tomatoes covered with sauce
Supreme Burrito$16.00
Extra large flour tortilla your choice of meat with lettuce, tomatoes, rice, beans, guacamole, and sour cream covered with sauce
Grande Fajita Burrito$11.99
Large flour tortilla with fajita beef or chicken, lettuce, and tomatoes covered with sauce
