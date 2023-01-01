Fajitas in Sulphur Springs
Sulphur Springs restaurants that serve fajitas
More about Muddy Jake’s Sports Grille & Pub - 229 Main St
Muddy Jake’s Sports Grille & Pub - 229 Main St
229 Main St, Sulphur Springs
|Chicken Fajita Nachos
|$13.49
Tortilla Chips smothered with our Jakes Queso, chicken, pico and jalapeños.
More about Los Mochis Restaurant - Sulphur Springs - 101 Gilmer St
Los Mochis Restaurant - Sulphur Springs - 101 Gilmer St
101 Gilmer St, Sulphur Springs
|Fajita Quesadilla
|$12.99
Fajita beef or chicken with tomatoes and onions served with sour cream and guacamole
|Fajitas for one
|$15.99
Fajita beef or chicken served on skillet with onions and bell peppers comes with lettuce, tomatoes, shredded cheese, sour cream, guacamole, and tortillas
|Fajita Chili Relleno
|$13.99
Fajita beef or chicken stuffed chili covered with sauce served with guacamole