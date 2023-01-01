Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fajitas in Sulphur Springs

Sulphur Springs restaurants
Sulphur Springs restaurants that serve fajitas

Muddy Jake’s Sports Grille & Pub - 229 Main St

229 Main St, Sulphur Springs

Chicken Fajita Nachos$13.49
Tortilla Chips smothered with our Jakes Queso, chicken, pico and jalapeños.
More about Muddy Jake’s Sports Grille & Pub - 229 Main St
Los Mochis Restaurant - Sulphur Springs - 101 Gilmer St

101 Gilmer St, Sulphur Springs

Fajita Quesadilla$12.99
Fajita beef or chicken with tomatoes and onions served with sour cream and guacamole
Fajitas for one$15.99
Fajita beef or chicken served on skillet with onions and bell peppers comes with lettuce, tomatoes, shredded cheese, sour cream, guacamole, and tortillas
Fajita Chili Relleno$13.99
Fajita beef or chicken stuffed chili covered with sauce served with guacamole
More about Los Mochis Restaurant - Sulphur Springs - 101 Gilmer St

