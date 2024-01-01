Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken in Sulphur Springs

Sulphur Springs restaurants
Sulphur Springs restaurants that serve grilled chicken

Muddy Jake’s Sports Grille & Pub - 229 Main St

229 Main St, Sulphur Springs

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Platter$13.99
Our 6 oz chicken breast grilled to perfection served on a bed of wild rice and fresh steamed broccoli.
Spicy Chicken Grilled Cheese$11.49
Texas toast filled with chicken strips(tossed in wing sauce of your choice), pepper jack cheese, and jalapeños.comes with house made potato chips.
More about Muddy Jake’s Sports Grille & Pub - 229 Main St
White Oak City Limits

307 Main St, Sulphur Springs

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled or Crispy Chicken Salad$9.75
Lettuce, tomato, cheese & chicken
More about White Oak City Limits

