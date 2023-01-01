Quesadillas in Sulphur Springs
Sulphur Springs restaurants that serve quesadillas
More about Muddy Jake’s Sports Grille & Pub - 229 Main St
Muddy Jake’s Sports Grille & Pub - 229 Main St
229 Main St, Sulphur Springs
|Kids Cheese Quesadilla
|$5.99
|Buffalo Chicken Quesadillas
|$11.99
Quesadilla filled with grilled buffalo chicken, onions, bell peppers, a 3 cheese blend, and bacon. Served with tortilla chips, guacamole, and sour cream.
More about Los Mochis Restaurant - Sulphur Springs - 101 Gilmer St
Los Mochis Restaurant - Sulphur Springs - 101 Gilmer St
101 Gilmer St, Sulphur Springs
|Quesadilla
|$11.99
Seasoned beef or shredded chicken with tomatoes and onions served with sour cream and guacamole
|Fajita Quesadilla
|$12.99
Fajita beef or chicken with tomatoes and onions served with sour cream and guacamole
|Cheese Quesadilla
|$9.99
Cheese, tomatoes, and onions served with sour cream and guacamole