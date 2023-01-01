Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Sweet potato fries in
Sulphur Springs
/
Sulphur Springs
/
Sweet Potato Fries
Sulphur Springs restaurants that serve sweet potato fries
Muddy Jake’s Sports Grille & Pub - 229 Main St
229 Main St, Sulphur Springs
No reviews yet
Sweet Potato Fries
$1.99
More about Muddy Jake’s Sports Grille & Pub - 229 Main St
Haystacks Sulphur Springs
206 Main Streeet, Sulphur Springs
Avg 4.7
(214 reviews)
Sweet Potato Fries
$3.99
More about Haystacks Sulphur Springs
