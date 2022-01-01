Go
Toast

Sultan's Palace

Come on in and enjoy!

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

8125 W Sahara Ave • $$

Avg 4.9 (37 reviews)
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

8125 W Sahara Ave

Las Vegas NV

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Salud 8125 W Sahara Ave

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0001

No reviews yet

Nothing Bundt Cakes

Marie Callender's #293

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Waffle Brothers

No reviews yet

Serving one warm waffle at a time! Specializing in Breakfast and Brunch-Belgian waffles, Chicken, Alcoholic Beverages, And More!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston