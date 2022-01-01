Sultan's Palace
Come on in and enjoy!
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
8125 W Sahara Ave • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
8125 W Sahara Ave
Las Vegas NV
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Salud 8125 W Sahara Ave
Come in and enjoy!
Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0001
Nothing Bundt Cakes
Marie Callender's #293
Come in and enjoy!
Waffle Brothers
Serving one warm waffle at a time! Specializing in Breakfast and Brunch-Belgian waffles, Chicken, Alcoholic Beverages, And More!