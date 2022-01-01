Go
Sum Dang Good Chinese

Phil Romano’s latest concept, SDG is a modern Chinese restaurant located in Trinity Groves. It's unique spin on traditional Chinese entrees, vibrant environment, and delicious cocktails make this restaurant a soon-to-be hotspot for foodies everywhere!

SEAFOOD • NOODLES

3011 Gulden Lane • $$

Avg 4.5 (1684 reviews)

Popular Items

Cheese & Crab Rangoon$8.00
Fried stuffed wonton, crab meat, cream cheese
Vegetable Egg Rolls$4.00
Fried and filled with cabbage,
carrot, celery
Xio Long Bao Soup Dumplings$11.00
Pork, green onion, ginger
Pork Dumplings$10.00
Ground pork, napa cabbage, jicama, black mushroom, green onion, ginger
Chicken Egg Rolls$6.00
Fried and filled with chopped chicken, cabbage, carrot, celery
Orange Chicken$16.00
Boneless chicken thigh, spicy orange glaze, orange slices
Crispy Spicy Beef$20.00
Pan-fried beef loin strips, spicy chili sauce
General Tso's Chicken$17.00
Boneless chicken thigh, spicy chili glaze, broccoli
House Fried Rice$15.00
Prawns, beef, pork, chicken, green peas, carrot, egg
Sesame Chicken$15.00
Boneless chicken thigh, white
sesame glaze, broccoli
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
Takeout

Location

3011 Gulden Lane

Dallas TX

Sunday11:00 am - 8:55 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:55 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:55 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:55 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:55 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:25 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:25 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

AvoEatery

No reviews yet

Where avocados reign supreme. Where every dish is made better with a fresh avocado twist. AvoEatery brought to you by Avocados From Mexico in partnership with Trinity Groves. Here, you can experience bold new avocado dishes, from chef-crafted mash ups to craveable American classics and cutting-edge Instagram stars. All with a tantalizing avo touch. From brunch to dinner, cocktails to cuisine, AvoEatery is here to fuel your avocado obsession.

LB Wings

No reviews yet

Grab your wings or chicken tenders by the pound (one pound = six wings) and mix & match your dips for endless flavor collisions!

V-Eats

No reviews yet

At V-Eats, we believe in the power of plants. Yes, plant-based foods are linked to health benefits like reducing the risk of heart disease & obesity, but in the right hands, they’re also delicious. From a deceptively simple vegan-friendly cheeseburger to delightfully creative apps, V-Eats is on a mission to bring the power of plants to you.

Hula Girl Poke

No reviews yet

From the shores of Hawaii to the heart of Texas, there are few things as filling or refreshing as a fresh poke bowl.

