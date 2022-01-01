Summer Fox Clovis
Come in and enjoy!
2700 Clovis Ave Unit 104
Location
2700 Clovis Ave Unit 104
Clovis CA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Togo's
Corporate Location
Rosa Linda's Fine Mexican Cuisine - Clovis
All of our locations feature a children's menu and a fun family atmosphere. Eat with us, pick up something to take home, or let us bring our Mexican food to you with our catering service. Enjoy the flavor and the atmosphere of the Mexican coast inside our dining room today!
Colton's Social House
eat fresh • drink craft • be social
Jamba
Life Better Blended