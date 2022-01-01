Summer Moon
Founded by closely-knit family and friends in Texas Hill Country, we’ve
always had one goal in mind: to create a distinctive, out-of-this-world,
experience that people drive across town for. An experience to be shared
through coffee + atmospheres that inspire the warmth of cozy evenings
under a summer moon.
306 W Walnut St
Location
Celina TX
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 8:00 pm
