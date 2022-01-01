Go
Toast

Summer Moon

Founded by closely-knit family and friends in Texas Hill Country, we’ve
always had one goal in mind: to create a distinctive, out-of-this-world,
experience that people drive across town for. An experience to be shared
through coffee + atmospheres that inspire the warmth of cozy evenings
under a summer moon.

306 W Walnut St

No reviews yet

Location

306 W Walnut St

Celina TX

Sunday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Bongo Beaux's Bouree Palace & Cajun Kitchen

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Toasted Walnut Table and Market

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Honeylu's Coffee

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Speedy Bean

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston