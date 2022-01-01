Summer Salt
Summer Salt offers a prix fixe tasting menu highlighting the daily catch and harvest.
Join us in our outdoor dining room overlooking the dunes as we showcase the quality and diversity of Cape May County ingredients. The menu features four courses centered around local plants and seafood; with a choice of land or sea for entree. We focus on simple, plant-forward presentations that let local ingredients shine.
Enjoy individual plates, family-style dishes to pass and share, and service that is refined but relaxed. BYOB.
SEAFOOD
2800 Boardwalk
Avalon NJ
|Sunday
|4:45 pm - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|4:45 pm - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:45 pm - 7:00 pm
