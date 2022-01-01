Go
Toast

Summer Salt

Summer Salt offers a prix fixe tasting menu highlighting the daily catch and harvest.
Join us in our outdoor dining room overlooking the dunes as we showcase the quality and diversity of Cape May County ingredients. The menu features four courses centered around local plants and seafood; with a choice of land or sea for entree. We focus on simple, plant-forward presentations that let local ingredients shine.
Enjoy individual plates, family-style dishes to pass and share, and service that is refined but relaxed. BYOB.

SEAFOOD

2800 Boardwalk

Avg 4.7 (334 reviews)

Popular Items

Watermelon, Basil & Feta$11.00
Local Watermelon, Aged Balsamic, Basil & Sheeps Milk Feta (VG)(GF)
NY Strip Steak$48.00
10oz Pasture-Raised NY Strip Steak, smoked in the afternoon and seared to order. Pair with choice of sauce & two sides. (GF)
Pasture-Raised Wings$11.00
Our very own Bayleaf Farm Chicken Wings, Homemade Buffalo Sauce (GF)
Cucumber & Crab Salad$11.00
Cucumber, Lump Crab, Romaine, Toasted Bread Crumbs, Buttermilk Creme
Bread Pudding$10.00
Bread Pudding topped with Blueberry Compote and Lemon Zest
Woodfire-Smoked Eggplant$30.00
Eggplant, double-time. First smoked, then grilled. Pair with choice of sauce & two sides. (V)(GF)
Fresh-Caught Flounder$34.00
Local day-boat flounder, pan-seared with olive oil and lemon (GF). Pair with your choice of sauce & two sides.
Shrimp a la Plancha$12.00
Grilled Shrimp, Crispy Garlic-Guajillo, Olive Oil, Lemon & Parsley. (GF)
Ice Cream Sandwich (GF)$10.00
Sundae Best Vanilla Ice Cream, between two Chocolate Chip Cookies, dipped in Dark Chocolate. (GF)
Seared Scallops$36.00
Fresh Cape May Co Scallops, seared to perfection. Pair with your choice of sauce & two sides. (GF)
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Online Ordering

Location

2800 Boardwalk

Avalon NJ

Sunday4:45 pm - 7:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday4:45 pm - 7:00 pm
Saturday4:45 pm - 7:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Polpo Ristorante

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Fratelli’s Wood Fired Pizzeria

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

The Diving Horse

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Il Posto

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston