Go
Toast

Summers On The River

Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA • GRILL

207 River Road West • $$

Avg 4.7 (190 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Live Music
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Fast Service
Solo Dining
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

207 River Road West

Charlestown IN

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Barn8

No reviews yet

Barn8 is a fresh take on farm-to-table dining. Originally building number 8 of Hermitage Farm’s historic horse stables, this innovative and delightful venue treats guests to sumptuous Kentucky flavors, all carefully composed from on-site gardens. This unique southern experience is truly food-forward.

Drift Bar

No reviews yet

Tiki Bar w/ gourmet concession stand

Oldham County Country Club 19th Hole

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The 1894 Lodge

No reviews yet

The 1894 Lodge is a common place for all to come and share great food cold drink and an atmosphere that is second to none. Come try one of out local cut steaks today!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston