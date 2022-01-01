Summerville restaurants you'll love

Summerville restaurants
Toast
  • Summerville

Summerville's top cuisines

Pizza
American
Italian
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Sandwich
Asian fusion
Sushi
Food Trucks
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Chicken
Southern
Must-try Summerville restaurants

Kickin' Chicken - Main Street image

 

Kickin' Chicken - Main Street

800 North Main Street, Summerville

Takeout Delivery
Popular items
4 Chicken Tenders$10.99
Our big, fresh marinated chicken tenders are hand breaded in our special blend of spices. Served with french fries and honey mustard. Also available grilled.
10 Kickin' Nuggets$8.49
Our fresh cut, hand breaded, all white meat nuggets are served with french fries and your choice of honey mustard or ranch.
6 Wings$8.99
Served with celery and your choice of ranch or bleu cheese.
Stoner's Pizza Joint image

 

Stoner's Pizza Joint

4544 Ladson Road, Summerville

Takeout Delivery
Popular items
10 Wing
10 Delicious Smoked Jumbo Wings Sauced in Your Favorite Flavor!
Small Pepperoni
Stoners fresh stretched dough, whole mozzarella cheese topped with sliced pepperoni.
Pep-N-Rollie
Home-made dough stuffed with pepperoni & mozzarella - Stoner style! Served with marinara.
Gilligan's Seafood Truck image

 

Gilligan's Seafood Truck

1609 Beech Hill Road, Summerville

Takeout
Popular items
Kids Chicken bites$5.00
Kids portion of our lightly fried chicken bites served with honey mustard and one side item.
Fried Shrimp Basket$14.00
Hand breaded and fried to order! Comes with choice of one side item.
Fried Flounder Basket$12.00
We fillet'em and fry'em just right! Served with one side.
Toast image

 

Toast

717 Old Trolley Road Suite 9-10, Summerville

Takeout Delivery Fast Pay
Popular items
Crispy Chicken and Waffles$14.99
House-made Belgian waffle with fried chicken tenders, served with Mike's Hot Honey butter
Eggs Meeting Street (Single)$13.99
Stacked panko fried crab cakes, fried
green tomatoes and poached eggs topped
with a roasted red pepper remoulade
Fried Green Tomato BLT$11.99
Thick cut bacon, fried green tomatoes, crisp lettuce and pimento
cheese on your choice of bread
Page's Okra Grill - Nexton Food Truck image

 

Page's Okra Grill - Nexton Food Truck

142 Brighton Park Boulevard, Summerville

Takeout
Popular items
Flounder Dinner$14.00
Crispy Fried Flounder Fillets served with homemade tartar sauce, lemon, hushpuppies, and your choice of two sides
Chicken Fried Chicken$13.00
Buttermilk fried Boneless, Skinless Chicken Breasts served with White Pepper Gravy, and your choice of two sides.
Fried Shrimp Dinner$16.00
11 Jumbo Fried Shrimp served with cocktail sauce, lemon, hushpuppies, and your choice of two sides
Italian Bistro image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Italian Bistro

1625 N Main St, Summerville

Avg 4.3 (775 reviews)
Takeout Delivery
Popular items
Banzini Bread$3.99
1/2 a loaf of garlic bread topped with ricotta, parmesan, and mozzarella and baked until golden brown.
Spaghetti with Meatballs$13.99
18" Cheese Pizza$15.00
Kickin' Chicken - Dorchester Road image

 

Kickin' Chicken - Dorchester Road

9800 Dorchester Road, Summerville

Takeout Delivery
Popular items
CBLT Wrap$11.29
Fried or grilled chicken, bacon, lettuce and tomato in a flour tortilla with a side of our special sauce.
Santa Fe Wrap$11.29
Southwestern-style grilled chicken, peppers, onions, mixed cheeses, salsa and sour cream in a flour tortilla with a side of ranch dressing.
Kids Nuggets$4.99
Six chicken nuggets with choice of french fries of fresh apple slices.
Yokoso Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi Bar image

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • STEAKS

Yokoso Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi Bar

106 Parkway Ave, Summerville

Avg 4.2 (409 reviews)
Takeout Delivery
Popular items
Crispy Crab Wontons$10.00
Spicy crab meat blended with cream cheese and scallions fried to a golden crisp. Served with cucumber salsa.
California Roll$6.50
Crab, avocado and cucumber.
Steak Dinner$27.50
SOL - Summerville image

 

SOL - Summerville

1651 N Main St, Summerville

Takeout
Restaurant banner

 

Carolina Crab House - Summerville

115 E 5th N St, Summerville

Takeout
Popular items
Snow Crab & Jumbo Shrimp$43.95
1 LB No Head Shrimp
1 LB Snow Crab
1/2 LB Sausage
2 Eggs
Low Country Boil$28.99
1/2 LB No Head Shrimp
1/2 LB Snow Crab
1/2 LB Sausage
2 Eggs
Fried Shrimp Basket (10)$10.95
Seasons of Tokyo - Summerville image

 

Seasons of Tokyo - Summerville

1525 Old Trolley Rd, Summerville

Takeout Fast Pay
Kanji Summerville image

 

Kanji Summerville

1211 N Main Street Suite B, Summerville

Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Teriyaki Bowl$9.50
Serve with Fried Rice
Steak Fried Rice Bowl$9.50
Serve with Fried Rice
Steak Teriyaki Bowl$9.50
Serve with Fried Rice
Restaurant banner

 

Italian Bistro Knightsville

1605 Central Avenue, Summerville

Takeout
