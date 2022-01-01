Summerville restaurants you'll love
More about Kickin' Chicken - Main Street
Kickin' Chicken - Main Street
800 North Main Street, Summerville
|4 Chicken Tenders
|$10.99
Our big, fresh marinated chicken tenders are hand breaded in our special blend of spices. Served with french fries and honey mustard. Also available grilled.
|10 Kickin' Nuggets
|$8.49
Our fresh cut, hand breaded, all white meat nuggets are served with french fries and your choice of honey mustard or ranch.
|6 Wings
|$8.99
Served with celery and your choice of ranch or bleu cheese.
More about Stoner's Pizza Joint
Stoner's Pizza Joint
4544 Ladson Road, Summerville
|10 Wing
10 Delicious Smoked Jumbo Wings Sauced in Your Favorite Flavor!
|Small Pepperoni
Stoners fresh stretched dough, whole mozzarella cheese topped with sliced pepperoni.
|Pep-N-Rollie
Home-made dough stuffed with pepperoni & mozzarella - Stoner style! Served with marinara.
More about Gilligan's Seafood Truck
Gilligan's Seafood Truck
1609 Beech Hill Road, Summerville
|Kids Chicken bites
|$5.00
Kids portion of our lightly fried chicken bites served with honey mustard and one side item.
|Fried Shrimp Basket
|$14.00
Hand breaded and fried to order! Comes with choice of one side item.
|Fried Flounder Basket
|$12.00
We fillet'em and fry'em just right! Served with one side.
More about Toast
Toast
717 Old Trolley Road Suite 9-10, Summerville
|Crispy Chicken and Waffles
|$14.99
House-made Belgian waffle with fried chicken tenders, served with Mike's Hot Honey butter
|Eggs Meeting Street (Single)
|$13.99
Stacked panko fried crab cakes, fried
green tomatoes and poached eggs topped
with a roasted red pepper remoulade
|Fried Green Tomato BLT
|$11.99
Thick cut bacon, fried green tomatoes, crisp lettuce and pimento
cheese on your choice of bread
More about Page's Okra Grill - Nexton Food Truck
Page's Okra Grill - Nexton Food Truck
142 Brighton Park Boulevard, Summerville
|Flounder Dinner
|$14.00
Crispy Fried Flounder Fillets served with homemade tartar sauce, lemon, hushpuppies, and your choice of two sides
|Chicken Fried Chicken
|$13.00
Buttermilk fried Boneless, Skinless Chicken Breasts served with White Pepper Gravy, and your choice of two sides.
|Fried Shrimp Dinner
|$16.00
11 Jumbo Fried Shrimp served with cocktail sauce, lemon, hushpuppies, and your choice of two sides
More about Italian Bistro
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Italian Bistro
1625 N Main St, Summerville
|Banzini Bread
|$3.99
1/2 a loaf of garlic bread topped with ricotta, parmesan, and mozzarella and baked until golden brown.
|Spaghetti with Meatballs
|$13.99
|18" Cheese Pizza
|$15.00
More about Kickin' Chicken - Dorchester Road
Kickin' Chicken - Dorchester Road
9800 Dorchester Road, Summerville
|CBLT Wrap
|$11.29
Fried or grilled chicken, bacon, lettuce and tomato in a flour tortilla with a side of our special sauce.
|Santa Fe Wrap
|$11.29
Southwestern-style grilled chicken, peppers, onions, mixed cheeses, salsa and sour cream in a flour tortilla with a side of ranch dressing.
|Kids Nuggets
|$4.99
Six chicken nuggets with choice of french fries of fresh apple slices.
More about Yokoso Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi Bar
SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • STEAKS
Yokoso Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi Bar
106 Parkway Ave, Summerville
|Crispy Crab Wontons
|$10.00
Spicy crab meat blended with cream cheese and scallions fried to a golden crisp. Served with cucumber salsa.
|California Roll
|$6.50
Crab, avocado and cucumber.
|Steak Dinner
|$27.50
More about Carolina Crab House - Summerville
Carolina Crab House - Summerville
115 E 5th N St, Summerville
|Snow Crab & Jumbo Shrimp
|$43.95
1 LB No Head Shrimp
1 LB Snow Crab
1/2 LB Sausage
2 Eggs
|Low Country Boil
|$28.99
1/2 LB No Head Shrimp
1/2 LB Snow Crab
1/2 LB Sausage
2 Eggs
|Fried Shrimp Basket (10)
|$10.95
More about Seasons of Tokyo - Summerville
Seasons of Tokyo - Summerville
1525 Old Trolley Rd, Summerville
More about Kanji Summerville
Kanji Summerville
1211 N Main Street Suite B, Summerville
|Chicken Teriyaki Bowl
|$9.50
Serve with Fried Rice
|Steak Fried Rice Bowl
|$9.50
Serve with Fried Rice
|Steak Teriyaki Bowl
|$9.50
Serve with Fried Rice
More about Italian Bistro Knightsville
Italian Bistro Knightsville
1605 Central Avenue, Summerville