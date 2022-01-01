Summerville bars & lounges you'll love

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Kickin' Chicken - Main Street image

 

Kickin' Chicken - Main Street

800 North Main Street, Summerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
10 Kickin' Nuggets$8.49
Our fresh cut, hand breaded, all white meat nuggets are served with french fries and your choice of honey mustard or ranch.
6 Wings$8.99
Served with celery and your choice of ranch or bleu cheese.
12 Wings$17.99
Served with celery and your choice of ranch or bleu cheese.
More about Kickin' Chicken - Main Street
Kickin' Chicken - Dorchester Road image

 

Kickin' Chicken - Dorchester Road

9800 Dorchester Road, Summerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
15 Kickin' Nuggets$10.49
Our fresh cut, hand breaded, all white meat nuggets are served with french fries and your choice of honey mustard or ranch.
6 Wings$8.99
Served with celery and your choice of ranch or bleu cheese.
Kickin' Chicken Sandwich$11.29
Chicken, bacon and provolone cheese with a side of our special sauce.
More about Kickin' Chicken - Dorchester Road
Restaurant banner

 

Carolina Crab House - Summerville

115 E 5th N St, Summerville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Snow Crab & Jumbo Shrimp$43.95
1 LB No Head Shrimp
1 LB Snow Crab
1/2 LB Sausage
2 Eggs
Low Country Boil$28.99
1/2 LB No Head Shrimp
1/2 LB Snow Crab
1/2 LB Sausage
2 Eggs
Make Your Own Combo
More about Carolina Crab House - Summerville
The Axe Joint image

 

The Axe Joint

-120 South Main Street, Summerville

No reviews yet
More about The Axe Joint
Graze image

 

Graze

115 E 5th N Street, Summerville

No reviews yet
More about Graze
The Celtic Knot Pub image

 

The Celtic Knot Pub

208 E. 5th N. St, Summerville

Avg 4.6 (597 reviews)
More about The Celtic Knot Pub

