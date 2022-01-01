Summerville sushi restaurants you'll love

Must-try sushi restaurants in Summerville

Yokoso Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi Bar image

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • STEAKS

Yokoso Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi Bar

106 Parkway Ave, Summerville

Avg 4.2 (409 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Crispy Crab Wontons$10.00
Spicy crab meat blended with cream cheese and scallions fried to a golden crisp. Served with cucumber salsa.
California Roll$6.50
Crab, avocado and cucumber.
Steak Dinner$27.50
More about Yokoso Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi Bar
Kanji Summerville image

 

Kanji Summerville

1211 N Main Street Suite B, Summerville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Steak Fried Rice Bowl$9.50
Serve with Fried Rice
Chicken Teriyaki Bowl$9.50
Serve with Fried Rice
Steak Teriyaki Bowl$9.50
Serve with Fried Rice
More about Kanji Summerville

