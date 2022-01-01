Summerville sushi restaurants you'll love
Must-try sushi restaurants in Summerville
More about Yokoso Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi Bar
SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • STEAKS
Yokoso Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi Bar
106 Parkway Ave, Summerville
|Popular items
|Crispy Crab Wontons
|$10.00
Spicy crab meat blended with cream cheese and scallions fried to a golden crisp. Served with cucumber salsa.
|California Roll
|$6.50
Crab, avocado and cucumber.
|Steak Dinner
|$27.50
More about Kanji Summerville
Kanji Summerville
1211 N Main Street Suite B, Summerville
|Popular items
|Steak Fried Rice Bowl
|$9.50
Serve with Fried Rice
|Chicken Teriyaki Bowl
|$9.50
Serve with Fried Rice
|Steak Teriyaki Bowl
|$9.50
Serve with Fried Rice