Carbonara in
Summerville
/
Summerville
/
Carbonara
Summerville restaurants that serve carbonara
La Rustica
315 N. Magnolia St., Summerville
No reviews yet
Fettucine Carbonara
$22.00
Pancetta, egg, parmesan
More about La Rustica
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Italian Bistro Sangaree
1625 N Main St, Summerville
Avg 4.3
(775 reviews)
Spaghetti Carbonara
$16.00
Bacon, egg & Parmesan in a white sauce.
More about Italian Bistro Sangaree
