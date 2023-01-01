Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Carbonara in Summerville

Go
Summerville restaurants
Toast

Summerville restaurants that serve carbonara

Consumer pic

 

La Rustica

315 N. Magnolia St., Summerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fettucine Carbonara$22.00
Pancetta, egg, parmesan
More about La Rustica
Consumer pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Italian Bistro Sangaree

1625 N Main St, Summerville

Avg 4.3 (775 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Spaghetti Carbonara$16.00
Bacon, egg & Parmesan in a white sauce.
More about Italian Bistro Sangaree

Browse other tasty dishes in Summerville

Buffalo Chicken Wraps

Chicken Rolls

Philly Rolls

Bruschetta

Calamari

Soft Shell Crabs

Dumplings

Mussels

Map

More near Summerville to explore

Charleston

Avg 4.5 (171 restaurants)

Mount Pleasant

Avg 4.7 (78 restaurants)

North Charleston

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Johns Island

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Moncks Corner

Avg 3.6 (9 restaurants)

Isle Of Palms

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Goose Creek

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Ladson

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Sullivans Island

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Charleston

Avg 4.5 (171 restaurants)

Orangeburg

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Georgetown

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Sumter

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Savannah

Avg 4.5 (159 restaurants)

Florence

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1093 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (2066 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (630 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (296 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (358 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (169 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston