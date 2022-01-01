Cheeseburgers in Summerville
Summerville restaurants that serve cheeseburgers
Kickin' Chicken - Main Street
800 North Main Street, Summerville
|Kids Cheeseburger
|$4.99
Single beef patty topped with American cheese. Served with french fries or fresh apple slices.
Page's Okra Grill - Nexton Food Truck
142 Brighton Park Boulevard, Summerville
|The "Classic" Bacon Cheeseburger
|$14.00
Freshly ground 7oz. burger patty topped with American cheese, applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, onions, and pickles on a toasted potato roll. Served with your choice of one southern side.
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Italian Bistro
1625 N Main St, Summerville
|Cheeseburger
|$9.00
7 oz. Kobe beef on a Kaiser roll, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, ketchup, mayo & mustard, served with fries or onion rings.