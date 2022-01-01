Chicken sandwiches in Summerville
Summerville restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
More about Kickin' Chicken - Main Street
Kickin' Chicken - Main Street
800 North Main Street, Summerville
|Kickin' Chicken Sandwich
|$11.29
Chicken, bacon and provolone cheese with a side of our special sauce.
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$11.29
Chicken tossed in your choice of buffalo sauce, provolone cheese, served with a side of either ranch or bleu cheese dressing.
More about Toast
Toast
717 Old Trolley Road Suite 9-10, Summerville
|Southern Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$11.99
chicken breast, southern fried, served on toasted white bread with lettuce, tomato, and pimento cheese
More about Page's Okra Grill - Nexton Food Truck
Page's Okra Grill - Nexton Food Truck
142 Brighton Park Boulevard, Summerville
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
Marinated boneless skinless chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, red onion, and pickles. Served with 1 side.
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
Marinated boneless skinless chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, red onion, and pickles. Served with 1 side.
More about Kickin' Chicken - Dorchester Road
Kickin' Chicken - Dorchester Road
9800 Dorchester Road, Summerville
|Kickin' Chicken Sandwich
|$11.29
Chicken, bacon and provolone cheese with a side of our special sauce.
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$11.29
Chicken tossed in your choice of buffalo sauce, provolone cheese, served with a side of either ranch or bleu cheese dressing.