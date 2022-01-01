Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Summerville

Summerville restaurants
Toast

Summerville restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Kickin' Chicken - Main Street image

 

Kickin' Chicken - Main Street

800 North Main Street, Summerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Kickin' Chicken Sandwich$11.29
Chicken, bacon and provolone cheese with a side of our special sauce.
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$11.29
Chicken tossed in your choice of buffalo sauce, provolone cheese, served with a side of either ranch or bleu cheese dressing.
More about Kickin' Chicken - Main Street
Toast image

 

Toast

717 Old Trolley Road Suite 9-10, Summerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Southern Fried Chicken Sandwich$11.99
chicken breast, southern fried, served on toasted white bread with lettuce, tomato, and pimento cheese
More about Toast
Page's Okra Grill - Nexton Food Truck image

 

Page's Okra Grill - Nexton Food Truck

142 Brighton Park Boulevard, Summerville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Marinated boneless skinless chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, red onion, and pickles. Served with 1 side.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Marinated boneless skinless chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, red onion, and pickles. Served with 1 side.
More about Page's Okra Grill - Nexton Food Truck
Kickin' Chicken - Dorchester Road image

 

Kickin' Chicken - Dorchester Road

9800 Dorchester Road, Summerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Kickin' Chicken Sandwich$11.29
Chicken, bacon and provolone cheese with a side of our special sauce.
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$11.29
Chicken tossed in your choice of buffalo sauce, provolone cheese, served with a side of either ranch or bleu cheese dressing.
More about Kickin' Chicken - Dorchester Road

