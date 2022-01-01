Chicken tenders in Summerville
Summerville restaurants that serve chicken tenders
Kickin' Chicken - Main Street
800 North Main Street, Summerville
|30 Chicken Tenders
|$49.99
Available fried or grilled and served with your choice of honey mustard, ranch or bleu cheese.
|4 Chicken Tenders
|$10.99
Our big, fresh marinated chicken tenders are hand breaded in our special blend of spices. Served with french fries and honey mustard. Also available grilled.
|6 Chicken Tenders
|$12.99
Our big, fresh marinated chicken tenders are hand breaded in our special blend of spices. Served with french fries and honey mustard. Also available grilled.
Toast
717 Old Trolley Road Suite 9-10, Summerville
|Kids Chicken Fingers
|$5.99
|Chicken Strips Basket
|$9.99
Page's Okra Grill - Nexton Food Truck
142 Brighton Park Boulevard, Summerville
|Chicken Tender Basket
|$13.00
Crispy fried chicken tenders served with your choice of two sides and dipping sauce
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Italian Bistro
1625 N Main St, Summerville
|Chicken Fingers with Fries
|Kids Chicken Fingers & Fries
|$5.00
Kickin' Chicken - Dorchester Road
9800 Dorchester Road, Summerville
|30 Chicken Tenders
|$49.99
Available fried or grilled and served with your choice of honey mustard, ranch or bleu cheese.
|4 Chicken Tenders
|$10.99
Our big, fresh marinated chicken tenders are hand breaded in our special blend of spices. Served with french fries and honey mustard. Also available grilled.
|6 Chicken Tenders
|$12.99
Our big, fresh marinated chicken tenders are hand breaded in our special blend of spices. Served with french fries and honey mustard. Also available grilled.