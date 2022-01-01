Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tenders in Summerville

Summerville restaurants
Toast

Summerville restaurants that serve chicken tenders

Kickin' Chicken - Main Street image

 

Kickin' Chicken - Main Street

800 North Main Street, Summerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
30 Chicken Tenders$49.99
Available fried or grilled and served with your choice of honey mustard, ranch or bleu cheese.
4 Chicken Tenders$10.99
Our big, fresh marinated chicken tenders are hand breaded in our special blend of spices. Served with french fries and honey mustard. Also available grilled.
6 Chicken Tenders$12.99
Our big, fresh marinated chicken tenders are hand breaded in our special blend of spices. Served with french fries and honey mustard. Also available grilled.
More about Kickin' Chicken - Main Street
Toast image

 

Toast

717 Old Trolley Road Suite 9-10, Summerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Kids Chicken Fingers$5.99
Chicken Strips Basket$9.99
More about Toast
Page's Okra Grill - Nexton Food Truck image

 

Page's Okra Grill - Nexton Food Truck

142 Brighton Park Boulevard, Summerville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Tender Basket$13.00
Crispy fried chicken tenders served with your choice of two sides and dipping sauce
More about Page's Okra Grill - Nexton Food Truck
Item pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Italian Bistro

1625 N Main St, Summerville

Avg 4.3 (775 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Fingers with Fries
Kids Chicken Fingers & Fries$5.00
More about Italian Bistro
Kickin' Chicken - Dorchester Road image

 

Kickin' Chicken - Dorchester Road

9800 Dorchester Road, Summerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
30 Chicken Tenders$49.99
Available fried or grilled and served with your choice of honey mustard, ranch or bleu cheese.
4 Chicken Tenders$10.99
Our big, fresh marinated chicken tenders are hand breaded in our special blend of spices. Served with french fries and honey mustard. Also available grilled.
6 Chicken Tenders$12.99
Our big, fresh marinated chicken tenders are hand breaded in our special blend of spices. Served with french fries and honey mustard. Also available grilled.
More about Kickin' Chicken - Dorchester Road
Restaurant banner

 

Carolina Crab House - Summerville

115 E 5th N St, Summerville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Tenders Basket (4)$10.95
Chicken Tender (4)$7.95
More about Carolina Crab House - Summerville

