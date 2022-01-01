Chicken wraps in Summerville
Summerville restaurants that serve chicken wraps
Kickin' Chicken - Main Street
800 North Main Street, Summerville
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$11.29
Fried or grilled buffalo chicken with lettuce and tomato in a flour tortilla with a side of ranch.
Gilligan's Seafood Truck
1609 Beech Hill Road, Summerville
|Honey Sriracha Chicken Wrap
|$10.00
Fried chicken bites, honey sriracha slaw, and fresh pico rolled in a flour tortilla and choice of one side item.
Toast
717 Old Trolley Road Suite 9-10, Summerville
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$11.99
Grilled chicken tossed with romaine, parmesan cheese & our
creamy Caesar dressing wrapped in a flour tortilla
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Italian Bistro
1625 N Main St, Summerville
|Chicken Florentina Wrap
|$9.00
|Buffalo Chicken Cheese Steak Wrap
|$9.00