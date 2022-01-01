Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken wraps in Summerville

Summerville restaurants
Summerville restaurants that serve chicken wraps

Kickin' Chicken - Main Street image

 

Kickin' Chicken - Main Street

800 North Main Street, Summerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$11.29
Fried or grilled buffalo chicken with lettuce and tomato in a flour tortilla with a side of ranch.
More about Kickin' Chicken - Main Street
Gilligan's Seafood Truck image

 

Gilligan's Seafood Truck

1609 Beech Hill Road, Summerville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Honey Sriracha Chicken Wrap$10.00
Fried chicken bites, honey sriracha slaw, and fresh pico rolled in a flour tortilla and choice of one side item.
More about Gilligan's Seafood Truck
Toast image

 

Toast

717 Old Trolley Road Suite 9-10, Summerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Caesar Wrap$11.99
Grilled chicken tossed with romaine, parmesan cheese & our
creamy Caesar dressing wrapped in a flour tortilla
More about Toast
Italian Bistro image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Italian Bistro

1625 N Main St, Summerville

Avg 4.3 (775 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Florentina Wrap$9.00
Buffalo Chicken Cheese Steak Wrap$9.00
More about Italian Bistro
Kickin' Chicken - Dorchester Road image

 

Kickin' Chicken - Dorchester Road

9800 Dorchester Road, Summerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$11.29
Fried or grilled buffalo chicken with lettuce and tomato in a flour tortilla with a side of ranch.
More about Kickin' Chicken - Dorchester Road

