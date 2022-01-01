Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Coleslaw in
Summerville
/
Summerville
/
Coleslaw
Summerville restaurants that serve coleslaw
Gilligan's Seafood Truck
1609 Beech Hill Road, Summerville
No reviews yet
Side Coleslaw
$2.00
More about Gilligan's Seafood Truck
Carolina Crab House - Summerville
115 E 5th N St, Summerville
No reviews yet
Coleslaw
$5.95
More about Carolina Crab House - Summerville
Browse other tasty dishes in Summerville
Sweet Potato Fries
Black Bean Burgers
Cheesecake
Miso Soup
Philly Rolls
Clams
French Toast
Edamame
More near Summerville to explore
Charleston
Avg 4.4
(123 restaurants)
Mount Pleasant
Avg 4.7
(64 restaurants)
North Charleston
Avg 4.4
(25 restaurants)
Johns Island
Avg 4.3
(13 restaurants)
Isle Of Palms
Avg 4.3
(9 restaurants)
Goose Creek
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Ladson
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Moncks Corner
Avg 3.6
(5 restaurants)
Sullivans Island
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Charleston
Avg 4.4
(123 restaurants)
Orangeburg
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Georgetown
Avg 4.4
(9 restaurants)
Sumter
Avg 4.9
(8 restaurants)
Savannah
Avg 4.5
(114 restaurants)
Florence
Avg 4.4
(9 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(849 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1589 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(501 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(216 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(266 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(151 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston