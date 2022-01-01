Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crab cakes in Summerville

Summerville restaurants
Summerville restaurants that serve crab cakes

717 Old Trolley Road Suite 9-10, Summerville

TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Crab Cakes Basket$14.99
Crab Cakes$12.99
Served with Lowcountry Pepper Sauce
Crab Cake Sammie$14.99
Lightly fried blend of blue crab, peppers, onions & southern spices
with lettuce & tomato on a grilled potato roll, topped with
Lowcountry Pepper Sauce
More about Toast
Page's Okra Grill - Nexton Food Truck

142 Brighton Park Boulevard, Summerville

Takeout
Crab Cake Sandwich$16.00
Jumbo Lump & fresh blue crab served on a soft potato roll with cajun remoulade sauce, lettuce, sliced tomatoes, pickles, & red onions. Choice of one side.
Crab Cake Platter$24.00
3 House made lump and sweet crab cakes. Served with your choice of 2 southern side.
More about Page's Okra Grill - Nexton Food Truck

