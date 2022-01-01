Crab cakes in Summerville
Summerville restaurants that serve crab cakes
More about Toast
Toast
717 Old Trolley Road Suite 9-10, Summerville
|Crab Cakes Basket
|$14.99
|Crab Cakes
|$12.99
Served with Lowcountry Pepper Sauce
|Crab Cake Sammie
|$14.99
Lightly fried blend of blue crab, peppers, onions & southern spices
with lettuce & tomato on a grilled potato roll, topped with
Lowcountry Pepper Sauce
More about Page's Okra Grill - Nexton Food Truck
Page's Okra Grill - Nexton Food Truck
142 Brighton Park Boulevard, Summerville
|Crab Cake Sandwich
|$16.00
Jumbo Lump & fresh blue crab served on a soft potato roll with cajun remoulade sauce, lettuce, sliced tomatoes, pickles, & red onions. Choice of one side.
|Crab Cake Platter
|$24.00
3 House made lump and sweet crab cakes. Served with your choice of 2 southern side.