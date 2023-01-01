Egg benedict in Summerville
Toast of Summerville
717 Old Trolley Road Suite 9-10, Summerville
|Florentine Eggs Benedict
|$17.00
Two poached eggs on a split English muffin with sautéed spinach and thick cut tomatoes topped with house-made hollandaise, and choice of home fries, Carolina stone-ground grits, or artisan greens
|Classic Eggs Benedict
|$17.00
Two poached eggs on a split English muffin, with Canadian bacon and topped with house-made hollandaise, and choice of home fries, Carolina stone-ground grits, or artisan greens