Egg benedict in Summerville

Summerville restaurants
Toast

Summerville restaurants that serve egg benedict

Toast of Summerville

717 Old Trolley Road Suite 9-10, Summerville

Florentine Eggs Benedict$17.00
Two poached eggs on a split English muffin with sautéed spinach and thick cut tomatoes topped with house-made hollandaise, and choice of home fries, Carolina stone-ground grits, or artisan greens
Classic Eggs Benedict$17.00
Two poached eggs on a split English muffin, with Canadian bacon and topped with house-made hollandaise, and choice of home fries, Carolina stone-ground grits, or artisan greens
More about Toast of Summerville
Montreux Bar & Grill

127 W Richardson Ave, Summerville

Classic Eggs Benedict$16.00
Two poached eggs served over English muffins with Canadian bacon and hollandaise sauce, accompanied by home fries and fresh asparagus
More about Montreux Bar & Grill

