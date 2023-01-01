Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Gnocchi in
Summerville
/
Summerville
/
Gnocchi
Summerville restaurants that serve gnocchi
La Rustica
315 N. Magnolia St., Summerville
No reviews yet
Gnocchi e Zazzichia
$22.00
Ricotta Gnocchi with housemade sausage
More about La Rustica
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Italian Bistro Sangaree
1625 N Main St, Summerville
Avg 4.3
(775 reviews)
Gnocchi Sorrento
$15.00
More about Italian Bistro Sangaree
