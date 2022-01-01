Grits in Summerville
Summerville restaurants that serve grits
Toast
717 Old Trolley Road Suite 9-10, Summerville
|Shrimp & Grits
|$16.99
Sautéed shrimp, peppers, and onions served with a lobster cream sauce infused with Andouille sausage
and garlic topped with shredded Parmesan and fresh
tomatoes over Carolina stone-ground grits
Add fried flounder + 5.00
|Side Grits
|$3.99
Page's Okra Grill - Nexton Food Truck
142 Brighton Park Boulevard, Summerville
|Hot Honey Garlic Shrimp & Grits ***Special***
|$16.00
Sweet & Spicy Honey Garlic Shrimp & Grits! Stone Ground Gouda Grits topped with Garlic Shrimp and finished with a Hot Honey drizzle.
|Ashleigh‘s Shrimp & Grits
|$17.00
As featured on Food Paradise on the Travel Channel. Fried Cheese Grits topped with a decadent smoked andouille sausage cream sauce, and Jumbo Pan Seared Shrimp