Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grits in Summerville

Go
Summerville restaurants
Toast

Summerville restaurants that serve grits

Item pic

 

Toast

717 Old Trolley Road Suite 9-10, Summerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Shrimp & Grits$16.99
Sautéed shrimp, peppers, and onions served with a lobster cream sauce infused with Andouille sausage
and garlic topped with shredded Parmesan and fresh
tomatoes over Carolina stone-ground grits
Add fried flounder + 5.00
Side Grits$3.99
More about Toast
Item pic

 

Page's Okra Grill - Nexton Food Truck

142 Brighton Park Boulevard, Summerville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Hot Honey Garlic Shrimp & Grits ***Special***$16.00
Sweet & Spicy Honey Garlic Shrimp & Grits! Stone Ground Gouda Grits topped with Garlic Shrimp and finished with a Hot Honey drizzle.
Ashleigh‘s Shrimp & Grits$17.00
As featured on Food Paradise on the Travel Channel. Fried Cheese Grits topped with a decadent smoked andouille sausage cream sauce, and Jumbo Pan Seared Shrimp
More about Page's Okra Grill - Nexton Food Truck

Browse other tasty dishes in Summerville

Philly Rolls

Mussels

Chicken Rolls

Filet Mignon

Edamame

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Shrimp Tempura

French Toast

Map

More near Summerville to explore

Charleston

Avg 4.4 (123 restaurants)

Mount Pleasant

Avg 4.7 (64 restaurants)

North Charleston

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Johns Island

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Isle Of Palms

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Goose Creek

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Ladson

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Moncks Corner

Avg 3.6 (5 restaurants)

Sullivans Island

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Charleston

Avg 4.4 (123 restaurants)

Orangeburg

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Georgetown

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Sumter

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Savannah

Avg 4.5 (114 restaurants)

Florence

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (849 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1589 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (501 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (266 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (151 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston