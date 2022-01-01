Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Nachos in Summerville

Summerville restaurants
Summerville restaurants that serve nachos

Kickin' Chicken - Main Street image

 

Kickin' Chicken - Main Street

800 North Main Street, Summerville

Medium Veggie Nachos$8.99
Tortilla chips topped with our house queso, mixed cheeses, black bean & corn mix, lettuce, tomato, onion and jalapenos.
Large Veggie Nachos$12.99
Tortilla chips topped with our house queso, mixed cheeses, black bean & corn mix, lettuce, tomato, onion and jalapenos.
Medium Chicken Nachos$8.99
Tortilla chips topped with our house queso, mixed cheeses, grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, onion and jalapenos.
Kickin' Chicken - Dorchester Road image

 

Kickin' Chicken - Dorchester Road

9800 Dorchester Road, Summerville

Medium Chicken Nachos$8.99
Tortilla chips topped with our house queso, mixed cheeses, grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, onion and jalapenos.
Medium Veggie Nachos$8.99
Tortilla chips topped with our house queso, mixed cheeses, black bean & corn mix, lettuce, tomato, onion and jalapenos.
Large Veggie Nachos$12.99
Tortilla chips topped with our house queso, mixed cheeses, black bean & corn mix, lettuce, tomato, onion and jalapenos.
