Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Po boy in Summerville

Go
Summerville restaurants
Toast

Summerville restaurants that serve po boy

Item pic

 

Hushpuppies Seafood Company - 1097 N Main St Summerville

1097 N Main St, Summerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Shrimp Po-Boy: Traditional$13.00
1/2 dozen fried shrimp with romaine lettuce, pico, & topped with pup sauce and choice of one side.
Shrimp Po-Boy: Buffalo Style$13.00
1/2 dozen shrimp tossed in buffalo sauce with romain, blue cheese, pico & buffalo ranch and choice of one side.
More about Hushpuppies Seafood Company - 1097 N Main St Summerville
Toast image

 

Toast of Summerville

717 Old Trolley Road Suite 9-10, Summerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Po' Boy$16.00
More about Toast of Summerville

Browse other tasty dishes in Summerville

Tiramisu

Chicken Fried Steaks

Chips And Salsa

Buffalo Chicken Wraps

Shrimp Tempura

Chicken Teriyaki

Thai Tea

Philly Rolls

Map

More near Summerville to explore

Charleston

Avg 4.5 (197 restaurants)

Mount Pleasant

Avg 4.5 (85 restaurants)

North Charleston

Avg 4.5 (42 restaurants)

Johns Island

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Moncks Corner

Avg 3.6 (12 restaurants)

Isle Of Palms

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Goose Creek

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Ladson

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Sullivans Island

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Charleston

Avg 4.5 (197 restaurants)

Orangeburg

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Georgetown

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Sumter

Avg 4.9 (13 restaurants)

Savannah

Avg 4.6 (196 restaurants)

Florence

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1363 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (2530 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (783 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (392 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (427 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (200 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston