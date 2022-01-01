Quesadillas in Summerville
Summerville restaurants that serve quesadillas
Kickin' Chicken - Main Street
800 North Main Street, Summerville
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$11.99
Grilled chicken with onions, peppers and mixed cheeses. Served with salsa and sour cream.
|Kids Quesadilla
|$4.99
Melted cheeses in a toasted flour tortilla. Served with french fries or apple slices.
|Shrimp Quesadilla
|$11.99
Sautéed shrimp with onions, peppers and mixed cheeses. Served with salsa and sour cream.
Toast
717 Old Trolley Road Suite 9-10, Summerville
|Kids Cheese Quesadilla
|$5.99
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$11.99
Kickin' Chicken - Dorchester Road
9800 Dorchester Road, Summerville
