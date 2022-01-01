Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Summerville

Go
Summerville restaurants
Toast

Summerville restaurants that serve quesadillas

Kickin' Chicken - Main Street image

 

Kickin' Chicken - Main Street

800 North Main Street, Summerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Quesadilla$11.99
Grilled chicken with onions, peppers and mixed cheeses. Served with salsa and sour cream.
Kids Quesadilla$4.99
Melted cheeses in a toasted flour tortilla. Served with french fries or apple slices.
Shrimp Quesadilla$11.99
Sautéed shrimp with onions, peppers and mixed cheeses. Served with salsa and sour cream.
More about Kickin' Chicken - Main Street
Item pic

 

Toast

717 Old Trolley Road Suite 9-10, Summerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Kids Cheese Quesadilla$5.99
Chicken Quesadilla$11.99
More about Toast
Kickin' Chicken - Dorchester Road image

 

Kickin' Chicken - Dorchester Road

9800 Dorchester Road, Summerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Quesadilla$11.99
Grilled chicken with onions, peppers and mixed cheeses. Served with salsa and sour cream.
Kids Quesadilla$4.99
Melted cheeses in a toasted flour tortilla. Served with french fries or apple slices.
Shrimp Quesadilla$11.99
Sautéed shrimp with onions, peppers and mixed cheeses. Served with salsa and sour cream.
More about Kickin' Chicken - Dorchester Road

Browse other tasty dishes in Summerville

Avocado Rolls

Grits

Teriyaki Bowls

Chicken Wraps

Chicken Nuggets

Kale Caesar Salad

Seaweed Salad

Caesar Salad

Map

More near Summerville to explore

Charleston

Avg 4.4 (123 restaurants)

Mount Pleasant

Avg 4.7 (64 restaurants)

North Charleston

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Johns Island

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Isle Of Palms

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Goose Creek

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Ladson

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Moncks Corner

Avg 3.6 (5 restaurants)

Sullivans Island

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Charleston

Avg 4.4 (123 restaurants)

Orangeburg

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Georgetown

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Sumter

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Savannah

Avg 4.5 (114 restaurants)

Florence

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (849 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1589 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (501 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (266 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (151 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston