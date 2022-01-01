Go
Toast

Summit Cafe

Come in and enjoy!

935 Olson Memorial Hwy

No reviews yet

Location

935 Olson Memorial Hwy

Minneapolis MN

Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Union Rooftop Kitchen & Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

WSRG Cloud Kitchen

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

MacKenzie Pub

No reviews yet

We're an American Bar with a Scotch Flavor,
& known for one of the best craft beer selections
in the area... But we have become so much more!
We'll surprise you with our uncommon twist on pub fare classics,
a variety of beverages & plenty of entertainment!

Graze Provisions + Libations

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston