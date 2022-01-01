Summit Cafe
Come in and enjoy!
935 Olson Memorial Hwy
Location
935 Olson Memorial Hwy
Minneapolis MN
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Union Rooftop Kitchen & Bar
Come in and enjoy!
WSRG Cloud Kitchen
Come in and enjoy!
MacKenzie Pub
We're an American Bar with a Scotch Flavor,
& known for one of the best craft beer selections
in the area... But we have become so much more!
We'll surprise you with our uncommon twist on pub fare classics,
a variety of beverages & plenty of entertainment!
Graze Provisions + Libations
Come in and enjoy!