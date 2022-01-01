Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Summit Coffee Co.
Open today 5:00 AM - 11:59 PM
18 Reviews
$
1 Page Ave
Asheville, NC 28801
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|5:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Monday
|5:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Friday
|5:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 am - 11:59 pm
Location
1 Page Ave, Asheville NC 28801
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
Huli Sue's BBQ and Grill
A family style eatery serving Texas style BBQ with Hawaiian insprired flavors. We've got something for everyone from BBQ to 100% brisket smash burgers, fried fish, raw fish (poke) and more!
Battery Park Book Exchange
Come in and enjoy!
Buxton Chicken Palace
The beloved 'World Famous' Buxton Hall chicken sandwich gets its own restaurant! Now open in The S&W Market in Downtown Asheville.
Chai Pani
Indian street food in the heart of Western North Carolina