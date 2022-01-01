Summit restaurants you'll love
Summit House Restaurant & Bar
395 Springfield Avenue, Summit
|Popular items
|Old Fashioned To Go
|$18.00
(2+ servings) Joining the R2D ranks, by popular demand, is our Old Fashioned. No more mixing, dashing, or stirring! Stop on by and grab our OF mixed with Redemption Bourbon, Demerara, Angostura and Orange bitters!
|Old Woody To Go
|$20.00
(2+ servings) This Summit House OG cocktail is now available via our ready to drink offerings. Featuring Evan Williams Single Barrel, Lunazul Anejo Tequila, Chartreuse Yellow, a house made spiced maple syrup, cherry vanilla bark bitters, and angostura bitters. A single bottle contains 1.5 servings.
|Cosmopolitan To Go
|$18.00
(2 servings) Now available in our R2D line is the Cosmopolitan. Using Prairie’s Organic Vodka and infusing it with citrus in house, adding Cointreau, cranberry and fresh lime juice you have the perfect cosmo!
Mochinut
427 Springfield Ave.Summit, NJ 07901, Summit
|Popular items
|Nutella
|$2.95
|Brown Sugar Boba
|$5.95
|Ube
|$5.95
CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Tito's Burritos & Wings
356 Springfield Ave, Summit
|Popular items
|Grilled Chicken Quesadilla
|$12.95
Grilled chicken with Tito’s cheeses melted inside 12-inch flour tortillas with sour cream and our fresh guac on the side.
|Build Your Own Burrito or Bowl
|$8.75
Build your own Burrito or Bowl by choosing a protein and adding all of your favorite Tito's fixings!
|Tito Chickito Chicken Taco
|$5.00
Grilled chicken, Tito’s cheeses, lettuce, and pico. For 2oz sides of salsa, please see the “From the Salsa Bar” section.
SOUPS • RAMEN • NOODLES
Ani Ramen House
427 Springfield Ave, Summit
|Popular items
|Chicken Karaage
|$9.00
Boneless Japanese style fried chicken thigh
|BOWL ON US!
|$16.00
Your choice, mazemen with pork belly or a vegan ramen. Enter BOWLDELIVERED promo code at checkout to get your free bowl! ($25 order minimum, inclusive of the $16 bowl on us, to get the discount)
|Chef's Special Ramen
|$16.00
Stamina Ramen, our version features classic chicken broth, shoyu tare (base) enriched with chili paste, chives, garlic, ginger, onion, lemongrass, and shallot, kakuni (pork belly), cabbage, chives, and scallions.
Fiorino Ristorante
38 Maple Street, Summit
|Popular items
|Broccoli Rabe
|$7.00
sauteed garlic, extra virgin olive oil
|Fusilli
|$24.00
broccoli rabe, spicy sausage, garlic
|Risi e Bisi
|$10.00
rice and pea soup
TACOS • BBQ
BarBacoa
10 Maple St, Summit
|Popular items
|Bowl
|$11.00
Rice, black beans, pico de gallo, salsa verde, housemade crema cheese, white onion, guacamole
|Quesadilla
|$8.00
Flour tortilla with cheese and a side of yellow rice. Add chicken or beef $4. Add guacamole $2
|Camarones Tacos
|$15.00
Marinated shrimp a la plancha (seared) served with pineapple jalapeno salsa, cotija cheese, onions & cilantro on our house-made corn tortillas (3 tacos)
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Zappia's Cucina & Brick Oven Pizza
16 Beechwood Road, Summit
|Popular items
|Garlic Knots (6)
|$5.00
|Med Margherita
|$16.99
|Caesar Salad
|$9.00
CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
Glaze Kitchen
972 Broad st, Newark
|Popular items
|yellow rice
|$5.00
|Blackened Salmon
|$29.00
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PANCAKES
The Committed Pig - Summit
339 Springfield Ave, Summit
Pita Grille & Creperie - Summit
33 Union Place, Summit
|Popular items
|Chicken Gyro Pita
|$9.99
Layers of chicken with lettuce, tomatoes, onions & our famous organic tzatziki sauce.
|Side Of Falafel App
|$7.49
6 Pieces. Served with Fresh Pita & a side of Sesame Seed Tahini Sauce.
|Falafel Pita
|$10.99
Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles & sesame seed tahini sauce
Zappia's Deli & Catering
16 Beechwood Road, Summit
BarBacoa - Catering
10 Maple St, Summit