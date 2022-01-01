Summit restaurants you'll love

Must-try Summit restaurants

Summit House Restaurant & Bar image

 

Summit House Restaurant & Bar

395 Springfield Avenue, Summit

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Old Fashioned To Go$18.00
(2+ servings) Joining the R2D ranks, by popular demand, is our Old Fashioned. No more mixing, dashing, or stirring! Stop on by and grab our OF mixed with Redemption Bourbon, Demerara, Angostura and Orange bitters!
Old Woody To Go$20.00
(2+ servings) This Summit House OG cocktail is now available via our ready to drink offerings. Featuring Evan Williams Single Barrel, Lunazul Anejo Tequila, Chartreuse Yellow, a house made spiced maple syrup, cherry vanilla bark bitters, and angostura bitters. A single bottle contains 1.5 servings.
Cosmopolitan To Go$18.00
(2 servings) Now available in our R2D line is the Cosmopolitan. Using Prairie’s Organic Vodka and infusing it with citrus in house, adding Cointreau, cranberry and fresh lime juice you have the perfect cosmo!
More about Summit House Restaurant & Bar
Mochinut image

 

Mochinut

427 Springfield Ave.Summit, NJ 07901, Summit

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Nutella$2.95
Brown Sugar Boba$5.95
Ube$5.95
More about Mochinut
Tito's Burritos & Wings image

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Tito's Burritos & Wings

356 Springfield Ave, Summit

Avg 4.7 (13355 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Grilled Chicken Quesadilla$12.95
Grilled chicken with Tito’s cheeses melted inside 12-inch flour tortillas with sour cream and our fresh guac on the side.
Build Your Own Burrito or Bowl$8.75
Build your own Burrito or Bowl by choosing a protein and adding all of your favorite Tito's fixings!
Tito Chickito Chicken Taco$5.00
Grilled chicken, Tito’s cheeses, lettuce, and pico. For 2oz sides of salsa, please see the “From the Salsa Bar” section.
More about Tito's Burritos & Wings
Ani Ramen House image

SOUPS • RAMEN • NOODLES

Ani Ramen House

427 Springfield Ave, Summit

Avg 4.5 (1072 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Karaage$9.00
Boneless Japanese style fried chicken thigh
BOWL ON US!$16.00
Your choice, mazemen with pork belly or a vegan ramen. Enter BOWLDELIVERED promo code at checkout to get your free bowl! ($25 order minimum, inclusive of the $16 bowl on us, to get the discount)
Chef's Special Ramen$16.00
Stamina Ramen, our version features classic chicken broth, shoyu tare (base) enriched with chili paste, chives, garlic, ginger, onion, lemongrass, and shallot, kakuni (pork belly), cabbage, chives, and scallions.
More about Ani Ramen House
Fiorino Ristorante image

 

Fiorino Ristorante

38 Maple Street, Summit

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Broccoli Rabe$7.00
sauteed garlic, extra virgin olive oil
Fusilli$24.00
broccoli rabe, spicy sausage, garlic
Risi e Bisi$10.00
rice and pea soup
More about Fiorino Ristorante
BarBacoa image

TACOS • BBQ

BarBacoa

10 Maple St, Summit

Avg 4.5 (184 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Bowl$11.00
Rice, black beans, pico de gallo, salsa verde, housemade crema cheese, white onion, guacamole
Quesadilla$8.00
Flour tortilla with cheese and a side of yellow rice. Add chicken or beef $4. Add guacamole $2
Camarones Tacos$15.00
Marinated shrimp a la plancha (seared) served with pineapple jalapeno salsa, cotija cheese, onions & cilantro on our house-made corn tortillas (3 tacos)
More about BarBacoa
Zappia's Cucina & Brick Oven Pizza image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Zappia's Cucina & Brick Oven Pizza

16 Beechwood Road, Summit

Avg 4.7 (338 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Garlic Knots (6)$5.00
Med Margherita$16.99
Caesar Salad$9.00
More about Zappia's Cucina & Brick Oven Pizza
Glaze Kitchen image

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

Glaze Kitchen

972 Broad st, Newark

Avg 4.1 (628 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
yellow rice$5.00
Blackened Salmon$29.00
More about Glaze Kitchen
Restaurant banner

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PANCAKES

The Committed Pig - Summit

339 Springfield Ave, Summit

Avg 4.6 (3792 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about The Committed Pig - Summit
Pita Grille & Creperie - Summit image

 

Pita Grille & Creperie - Summit

33 Union Place, Summit

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Gyro Pita$9.99
Layers of chicken with lettuce, tomatoes, onions & our famous organic tzatziki sauce.
Side Of Falafel App$7.49
6 Pieces. Served with Fresh Pita & a side of Sesame Seed Tahini Sauce.
Falafel Pita$10.99
Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles & sesame seed tahini sauce
More about Pita Grille & Creperie - Summit
Zappia's Deli & Catering image

 

Zappia's Deli & Catering

16 Beechwood Road, Summit

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Zappia's Deli & Catering
Restaurant banner

 

BarBacoa - Catering

10 Maple St, Summit

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about BarBacoa - Catering

