Summit bars & lounges you'll love

Summit House Restaurant & Bar image

 

Summit House Restaurant & Bar

395 Springfield Avenue, Summit

Old Fashioned To Go$18.00
(2+ servings) Joining the R2D ranks, by popular demand, is our Old Fashioned. No more mixing, dashing, or stirring! Stop on by and grab our OF mixed with Redemption Bourbon, Demerara, Angostura and Orange bitters!
Old Woody To Go$20.00
(2+ servings) This Summit House OG cocktail is now available via our ready to drink offerings. Featuring Evan Williams Single Barrel, Lunazul Anejo Tequila, Chartreuse Yellow, a house made spiced maple syrup, cherry vanilla bark bitters, and angostura bitters. A single bottle contains 1.5 servings.
Mexican Daisy To Go$16.00
(2 servings) no more shaking or measuring. Grab your favorite Summit House Cocktail made with bartenders choice, Cimarron Blanco Tequila, house made hibiscus syrup, and fresh lime juice. Just twist open and enjoy! Cheers! *Does not include Daisy Salt*
Fiorino Ristorante image

 

Fiorino Ristorante

38 Maple Street, Summit

Spaghettini$22.00
fresh plum tomatoes, garlic, extra virgin olive oil
Chocolate Bombe$11.00
hazelnut mousse, vanilla creme center
Pasta e Fagioli$10.00
florentine style pasta and bean soup
BarBacoa image

TACOS • BBQ

BarBacoa

10 Maple St, Summit

Bar-B Beef$14.00
Our take on Barbacoa - slow cooked beef with our house Bar B sauce served with cotija cheese, onions & cilantro on our house-made corn tortillas (3 tacos)
Quesadilla$8.00
Flour tortilla with cheese and a side of yellow rice. Add chicken or beef $4. Add guacamole $2
Bowl$11.00
Rice, black beans, pico de gallo, salsa verde, housemade crema cheese, white onion, guacamole
