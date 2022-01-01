Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Buffalo wings in Summit

Go
Summit restaurants
Toast

Summit restaurants that serve buffalo wings

Item pic

 

BarBacoa - Catering

10 Maple St, Summit

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cholula Buffalo Wings (2 Dozen)$56.00
More about BarBacoa - Catering
Item pic

TACOS • BBQ

BarBacoa Mexican Smokehouse

10 Maple St, Summit

Avg 4.5 (184 reviews)
Takeout
Cholula Buffalo Wings 1/2 Dozen$16.00
More about BarBacoa Mexican Smokehouse

Browse other tasty dishes in Summit

Chicken Sandwiches

Cake

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Parmesan

Burritos

French Fries

Caesar Salad

Chips And Salsa

Map

More near Summit to explore

Union

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Cranford

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Maplewood

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Short Hills

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Madison

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Westfield

No reviews yet

Garwood

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Berkeley Heights

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Scotch Plains

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (1808 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (57 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (559 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Scranton

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (615 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (575 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (953 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (765 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (971 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (302 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston