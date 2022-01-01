Chicken sandwiches in Summit
Pita Grille & Creperie - Summit
33 Union Place, Summit
|California Chicken Sandwich
|$13.99
The Grass is Greener on This Side - Zesty guacamole, melted Swiss, lettuce, tomatoes & chipotle aioli.
|Caprese Chicken Sandwich
|$13.99
You don't have to be italian to enjoy this, Fresh tomatoes, crisp basil, hand-pulled fresh mozzarella, red roasted
peppers & balsamic dressing
|5-Alarm Chicken Sandwich
|$12.99
Not Recommended for Those with Heart Conditions - With Roasted jalapeños, pepper Jack cheese, cayenne pepper sauce, lettuce,
tomatoes & chipotle aioli.