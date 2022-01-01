Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Summit

Summit restaurants
Summit restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Pita Grille & Creperie - Summit

33 Union Place, Summit

California Chicken Sandwich$13.99
The Grass is Greener on This Side - Zesty guacamole, melted Swiss, lettuce, tomatoes & chipotle aioli.
Caprese Chicken Sandwich$13.99
You don't have to be italian to enjoy this, Fresh tomatoes, crisp basil, hand-pulled fresh mozzarella, red roasted
peppers & balsamic dressing
5-Alarm Chicken Sandwich$12.99
Not Recommended for Those with Heart Conditions - With Roasted jalapeños, pepper Jack cheese, cayenne pepper sauce, lettuce,
tomatoes & chipotle aioli.
Fiorino Ristorante

38 Maple Street, Summit

Grilled Chicken Sandwich$14.95
fresh mozzarella, roasted pepper, sun dried tomatoes, pesto
