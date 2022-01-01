Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chicken wraps in
Summit
/
Summit
/
Chicken Wraps
Summit restaurants that serve chicken wraps
Zappia's Deli & Catering
16 Beechwood Road, Summit
No reviews yet
Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap
$11.00
More about Zappia's Deli & Catering
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Zappia's Cucina & Brick Oven Pizza
16 Beechwood Road, Summit
Avg 4.7
(338 reviews)
Breaded Chicken Caesar Wrap
$11.00
More about Zappia's Cucina & Brick Oven Pizza
