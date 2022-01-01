Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken wraps in Summit

Go
Summit restaurants
Toast

Summit restaurants that serve chicken wraps

Main pic

 

Zappia's Deli & Catering

16 Beechwood Road, Summit

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap$11.00
More about Zappia's Deli & Catering
Zappia's Cucina & Brick Oven Pizza image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Zappia's Cucina & Brick Oven Pizza

16 Beechwood Road, Summit

Avg 4.7 (338 reviews)
Takeout
Breaded Chicken Caesar Wrap$11.00
More about Zappia's Cucina & Brick Oven Pizza

Browse other tasty dishes in Summit

Eggplant Parm

Steamed Mixed Vegetables

Chicken Parmesan

Paninis

Arugula Salad

Cannolis

Pies

Sweet Potato Fries

Map

More near Summit to explore

Cranford

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Union

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Maplewood

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Short Hills

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Madison

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Westfield

No reviews yet

Garwood

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Scotch Plains

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Berkeley Heights

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (1585 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (513 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Scranton

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (542 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (496 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (830 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (683 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (849 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (274 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston