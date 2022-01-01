Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chips and salsa in
Summit
/
Summit
/
Chips And Salsa
Summit restaurants that serve chips and salsa
BarBacoa - Catering
10 Maple St, Summit
No reviews yet
House-made chips with Guacamole and Salsa Roja
$44.00
Serves approx. 12 people
More about BarBacoa - Catering
TACOS • BBQ
BarBacoa
10 Maple St, Summit
Avg 4.5
(184 reviews)
House-made Chips and Salsa Roja
$5.00
Our house-made tortilla chips with a side of salsa roja
More about BarBacoa
