Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Eggplant parm in Summit

Go
Summit restaurants
Toast

Summit restaurants that serve eggplant parm

Main pic

 

Zappia's Deli & Catering

16 Beechwood Road, Summit

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Eggplant Parmigiana
More about Zappia's Deli & Catering
Zappia's Cucina & Brick Oven Pizza image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Zappia's Cucina & Brick Oven Pizza

16 Beechwood Road, Summit

Avg 4.7 (338 reviews)
Takeout
Eggplant Parmigiana
More about Zappia's Cucina & Brick Oven Pizza

Browse other tasty dishes in Summit

Chicken Tortilla Soup

Tortilla Soup

Burritos

Chicken Tenders

Shrimp Tempura

Salmon

Garlic Knots

Calamari

Map

More near Summit to explore

Cranford

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Maplewood

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Union

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Short Hills

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Madison

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Westfield

No reviews yet

Garwood

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Scotch Plains

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Berkeley Heights

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (1543 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (41 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (504 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Scranton

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (534 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (490 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (817 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (672 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (831 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (271 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston