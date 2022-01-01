Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Gnocchi in Summit

Go
Summit restaurants
Toast

Summit restaurants that serve gnocchi

Item pic

 

Due 360 - 50 Maple St

50 Maple St, Summit

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Herbal Ricotta Gnocchi$25.00
Brown Butter, Sage, Garlic, Shaved Romano & Lite Creme
More about Due 360 - 50 Maple St
Item pic

 

Fiorino Ristorante

38 Maple Street, Summit

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Butternut Squash Gnocchi$25.00
gorgonzola sauce, caramelized bosc pear
More about Fiorino Ristorante

Browse other tasty dishes in Summit

Ravioli

Mussels

Salmon

Chocolate Cake

Spaghetti

Lobsters

Calamari

Chips And Salsa

Map

More near Summit to explore

Union

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Cranford

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Short Hills

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Maplewood

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Madison

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Berkeley Heights

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Westfield

No reviews yet

Garwood

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Scotch Plains

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (1832 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (59 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (555 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Scranton

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (603 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (582 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (954 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (781 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (988 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (302 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston