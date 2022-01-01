Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken in Summit

Summit restaurants
Summit restaurants that serve grilled chicken

Item pic

 

Pita Grille & Creperie - Summit

33 Union Place, Summit

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Side Of Grill Chicken$6.99
1 serving of sliced grilled chicken.
More about Pita Grille & Creperie - Summit
Grilled Chicken Quesadilla image

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Tito's Burritos & Wings

356 Springfield Ave, Summit

Avg 4.7 (13355 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Quesadilla$12.95
Grilled chicken with Tito’s cheeses melted inside 12-inch flour tortillas with sour cream and our fresh guac on the side.
More about Tito's Burritos & Wings
Main pic

 

Zappia's Deli & Catering

16 Beechwood Road, Summit

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Bacon Avocado Salad Pizza$20.99
More about Zappia's Deli & Catering
Item pic

 

Fiorino Ristorante

38 Maple Street, Summit

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$14.95
fresh mozzarella, roasted pepper, sun dried tomatoes, pesto
More about Fiorino Ristorante

