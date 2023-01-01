Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lentil soup in Summit

Go
Summit restaurants
Toast

Summit restaurants that serve lentil soup

Item pic

 

Pita Grill & Creperie Summit - 33 Union Place

33 Union Place, Summit

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Lentil soup$6.99
More about Pita Grill & Creperie Summit - 33 Union Place
Item pic

 

Fiorino Ristorante

38 Maple Street, Summit

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Lentil Soup$13.00
veal polpettine
More about Fiorino Ristorante

Browse other tasty dishes in Summit

Pudding

Caesar Salad

Carne Asada

Chicken Sandwiches

Buffalo Wings

Chips And Salsa

Paninis

Chopped Salad

Map

More near Summit to explore

Union

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Cranford

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Madison

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Short Hills

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Westfield

No reviews yet

Maplewood

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Garwood

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Scotch Plains

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Berkeley Heights

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (1967 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (60 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (579 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Scranton

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (645 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (598 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (1055 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (839 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1048 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (340 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston