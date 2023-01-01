Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Lentil soup in
Summit
/
Summit
/
Lentil Soup
Summit restaurants that serve lentil soup
Pita Grill & Creperie Summit - 33 Union Place
33 Union Place, Summit
No reviews yet
Lentil soup
$6.99
More about Pita Grill & Creperie Summit - 33 Union Place
Fiorino Ristorante
38 Maple Street, Summit
No reviews yet
Lentil Soup
$13.00
veal polpettine
More about Fiorino Ristorante
Browse other tasty dishes in Summit
Pudding
Caesar Salad
Carne Asada
Chicken Sandwiches
Buffalo Wings
Chips And Salsa
Paninis
Chopped Salad
More near Summit to explore
Union
Avg 4.6
(14 restaurants)
Cranford
Avg 4.5
(12 restaurants)
Madison
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
Short Hills
Avg 4.4
(8 restaurants)
Westfield
No reviews yet
Maplewood
Avg 4
(8 restaurants)
Garwood
Avg 4.7
(5 restaurants)
Scotch Plains
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Berkeley Heights
Avg 4.8
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
New York
Avg 4.3
(1967 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(34 restaurants)
Allentown
Avg 4.6
(60 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(579 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Scranton
Avg 4.6
(22 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(645 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(598 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(1055 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(839 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(1048 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(340 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston