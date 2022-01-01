Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Summit

Summit restaurants
Summit restaurants that serve salmon

Item pic

 

Pita Grille & Creperie - Summit

33 Union Place, Summit

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Salmon Entree$20.99
Served with basmati rice, our grilled vegetable mix, pita bread, dipping sauce and side salad
Salmon Salad$15.99
Fresh from the Sea to Your Plate, A bed of arugula with tomatoes, red cabbage, beets & shaved
Parmesan. Served with a side of our olive oil & lemon dressing
Salmon Pita$14.00
Lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, shredded cabbage
& sesame seed tahini garlic sauce.
More about Pita Grille & Creperie - Summit
Main pic

 

Zappia's Deli & Catering

16 Beechwood Road, Summit

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Salmon$24.00
More about Zappia's Deli & Catering
Glaze Kitchen image

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

Glaze Kitchen

972 Broad st, Newark

Avg 4.1 (628 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Stuff Salmon$37.00
Blackened Salmon$29.00
More about Glaze Kitchen
Grilled Scottish Salmon image

 

Fiorino Ristorante

38 Maple Street, Summit

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Scottish Salmon$30.00
frisée, cannellini beans, tomato vinaigrette
More about Fiorino Ristorante

