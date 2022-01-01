Salmon in Summit
Summit restaurants that serve salmon
Pita Grille & Creperie - Summit
33 Union Place, Summit
|Grilled Salmon Entree
|$20.99
Served with basmati rice, our grilled vegetable mix, pita bread, dipping sauce and side salad
|Salmon Salad
|$15.99
Fresh from the Sea to Your Plate, A bed of arugula with tomatoes, red cabbage, beets & shaved
Parmesan. Served with a side of our olive oil & lemon dressing
|Salmon Pita
|$14.00
Lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, shredded cabbage
& sesame seed tahini garlic sauce.
Zappia's Deli & Catering
16 Beechwood Road, Summit
|Grilled Salmon
|$24.00
CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
Glaze Kitchen
972 Broad st, Newark
|Stuff Salmon
|$37.00
|Blackened Salmon
|$29.00