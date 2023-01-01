Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Scallops in
Summit
/
Summit
/
Scallops
Summit restaurants that serve scallops
Fiorino Ristorante
38 Maple Street, Summit
No reviews yet
Sea Scallops Risotto
$28.00
More about Fiorino Ristorante
TACOS • BBQ
BarBacoa Mexican Smokehouse
10 Maple St, Summit
Avg 4.5
(184 reviews)
Scallop Ceviche
$18.00
More about BarBacoa Mexican Smokehouse
