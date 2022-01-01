Summit Seltzer
2215 Thrift Rd
2215 Thrift Rd
Charlotte NC
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|1:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Sun's Kitchen
Authentic Chinese street food and homestyle cuisine.
From Philly to Charlit
Home of the authentic Philly cheesesteaks!!!!
Disclaimer……No refunds on orders that are not picked up once you place your order it will be ready between 15-20 minutes…. LOCATED INSIDE THE CITY KITCHEN
Picante Mexican Grill
Pinky's Westside Grill
Low brow eats and drinks, for Carnivores to Vegans.