Go
Toast

Summit Seltzer

Come in and enjoy!

2215 Thrift Rd

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Small Batch (32 Oz)$15.00
No Cap (32 oz)$12.00
Toast to Charlotte (32 oz)$15.00
Chasing Sunsets (32 oz)$15.00
Strawberry Sugar, High 32 oz$12.00
Pinknetic 16 oz Cans$14.99
Berry Blaze 16 oz Cans$14.99
Toast to Charlotte 16 oz Cans$14.99
See full menu

Location

2215 Thrift Rd

Charlotte NC

Sunday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday1:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Sun's Kitchen

No reviews yet

Authentic Chinese street food and homestyle cuisine.

From Philly to Charlit

No reviews yet

Home of the authentic Philly cheesesteaks!!!!
Disclaimer……No refunds on orders that are not picked up once you place your order it will be ready between 15-20 minutes…. LOCATED INSIDE THE CITY KITCHEN

Picante Mexican Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Pinky's Westside Grill

No reviews yet

Low brow eats and drinks, for Carnivores to Vegans.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston