Summit Coffee Co.

Our Asheville café is located in the heart of the River Arts District. Built on the site of what once was the world’s largest leather tannery, our Asheville store is one of the most beautiful you’ll ever step foot in. A 360-degree bar in the middle of the café, which also boasts lofted ceilings and a second-story mezzanine, provides a remarkable customer experience matched only by the barista hospitality.

4, Foundy St suite 20 • $

16 oz Salted Caramel Latte$5.75
Winter Spice with Vanilla Cold Foam$4.50
festive spice blend with nutmeg, cinnamon, star anise, & brown sugar stirred in iced coffee topped with vanilla cold foam
4, Foundy St suite 20

Asheville NC

Sunday5:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday5:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday5:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday5:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday5:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday5:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday5:00 am - 11:59 pm
